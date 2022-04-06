NASA Scientists Plan to Attract Aliens by Sending Unsolicited Nudes into Space

Space Research organisations around the world (most importantly NASA) have been trying to contact extraterrestrial life or what we call aliens for a long time now. Never have they been able to establish any form of contact to prove that life might exist on planets other than Earth. Now, a team at NASA is hoping to do so by sending unsolicited nudes through binary signals outside Earth’s atmosphere in a bid to attract ETI (Extraterrestrial Intelligence). A research paper from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory highlights the project and talks about it. “An updated, binary-coded message has been developed for transmission to extraterrestrial intelligences in the Milky Way galaxy.

The proposed message includes basic mathematical and physical concepts to establish a universal means of communication followed by information on the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the Solar System's time-stamped position in the Milky Way relative to known globular clusters, as well as digitised depictions of the Solar System, and Earth's surface.” The last image in the signals is that of the human form depicting both male and female forms.

Advertisement

The project is known as A Beacon In The Galaxy (BITG) and it shows the various diagrams related to biochemistry of life on Earth and two cartoons of the male and female body with exposed genitals. LADBible reported that the group of scientists stated that the whole message is in Binary code as it is the most basic form of digital communication. Hence, it would be easier for ETI to understand which makes it the basis of the BITG message.

Advertisement

Till date, this is the most innovative method of sending signals as unsolicited nudes were never considered to be sent earlier. Looks like, although sending unsolicited nudes is a crime in most of the countries, aliens haven’t yet expressed any problems regarding the same.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.