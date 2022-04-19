NASA Sends First Flight Surgeon to ISS Virtually Via 'Holoportation'

Making use of a futuristic mechanism, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) ‘holoported’ NASA flight surgeon Dr. Joseph Schmid to the International Space Station.

In his virtual journey to space, Dr. Joseph was joined by CEO of AEXA Aerospace Fernando De La Pena Llaca, who helped in developing the holoportation equipment, and other team members. They were the first people to be holoported into space from Earth. The term ‘holoported’ is an amalgam of hologram and teleportation. NASA holoported Dr. Joseph and others in October last year using the Microsoft HoloLens Kinect camera and a personal computer with custom software from AEXA.

With this, the surgeon was able to virtually meet and have a two-way conversation with ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet. The technology placed Dr. Joseph and De La Pena’s images in the middle of the International Space Station who then shook hands with the astronaut while still being planted on Earth.

According to Dr. Joseph, holoportation is a type of capture technology that helps reconstruct, compress and transmit high-quality 3D models of people living anywhere in real time. When this is combined with mixed reality displays such as Microsoft HoloLens, it enables users to hear, see and interact with remote participants in 3D.

“This is completely new manner of human communication across vast distances," said Dr. Joseph. He added that it is a new way of human exploration where humans can travel out of the planet without having to leave Earth. “Our physical body is not here, but our human entity absolutely is there," he said.

He highlighted that it doesn’t matter at what speed or in which orbit the space station is running, the astronaut “can come back three minutes or three weeks later and with the system running."

Reportedly, Microsoft has been using the holoportation since at least 2016 but this was the first time that it was used in such an environment. Now, scientists are aiming to combine holoportation with augmented reality to enable Telementoring.

