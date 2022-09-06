NASA Shares Dreamy Image of Glittering Star Cluster on Labor Day, Netizens Call it 'Unreal'

On the occasion of Labor day, NASA shared a stunning image of a glittering star cluster in the large Magellanic cloud. It has been captured by the Hubble Telescope. “This Labor Day, we thank all those who help us unfold the universe and expand our knowledge for the benefit of humanity," NASA wrote in the caption. It further mentioned how it wants to thank all “the pioneers, the star-sailors, the thinkers, the visionaries, the doers." “We stand upon the shoulders of giants—to go farther than humanity has ever been," it said.

In the image, the stars are of varying temperatures, distances, and sizes. Also, some points of light appearing larger than others. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral. Netizens have deemed the image as “unreal." People are also asking if they can download the image.

Meanwhile, earlier, the space agency shared spectacular pictures of the Phantom Galaxy captured by the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope. The galaxy, also known as Messier 74 or M74, is a particular class of spiral galaxy known as ‘grand design spiral’. This means that it has prominent and well-defined spiral arms. It is located nearly 32 million light-years away from the Earth in the Pisces constellation.

The filaments in all of these images which make up the spiral arms are made up of gas and dust. The cluster of stars at the centre of the galaxy is visible due to the lack of gas in the nuclear region.

The Phantom Galaxy is spread across 1,00,000 light-years. It is presumed to have a black hole at its centre which probably has a mass of 10,000 suns. It is expected to contain about 100 billion stars which makes it a little smaller than our Milky Way.

