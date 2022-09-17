NASA Shares Fascinating Sound of Southern Ring Nebula and Its Stars

The cosmos is a visual treat. And, the James Webb Telescope has delivered some mind-boggling moments from both our galaxy and deep space. But have you ever wondered what the cosmos sounds like? NASA has shared a clip that showcases what space would sound like. The entity, in the picture, is the Southern Ring Nebula captured by the James Webb Telescope, from which the poignant sonification has been rendered. Before we explain anything about how the sound of the nebula is developed, listen to it here:

Advertisement

Since being shared, the clip has been played more than 20 lakh times and has garnered roughly two lakh likes. NASA, in the caption, explained the mechanism of sonification, the method used to convert visual images into sound. In this method, scientific and visual data is interpreted into audio.

The near-infrared light and the mid-infrared light emit colour and with colour, comes the frequencies of light that they fall under. Researchers used these frequencies of light and directly converted them to frequencies of sound. It is evident that near-infrared light has a higher range of frequencies. Midway through the image, the notes go lower and transform the sound entirely.

Tracing the image based on sound, NASA, in the caption, wrote, “In the near-infrared image that begins the track, only one star is heard clearly, with a louder clang. In the second half of the track, listeners will hear a low note just before a higher note, which denotes that two stars were detected in mid-infrared light. The lower note represents the redder star that created this nebula, and the second is the star that appears brighter and larger.”

Advertisement

So, what are your thoughts on this?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here