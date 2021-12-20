NASA Shares Rare Audio Captured by Juno Mission While Approaching Jupiter’s Moon

If you ever wondered what you would have heard had you travelled to Jupiter’s moon Ganymede, then fret no more. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared an audio recorded by its Juno Mission. The sound was released at the American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting in New Orleans, United States last week. Juno’s Principal Investigator Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio released the 50-second audio track generated from data collected during the mission’s close flyby of the Jovian moon Ganymede on June 7. NASA reported that at the time of Juno’s closest approach to Ganymede, during its mission’s 34th trip around Jupiter, the spacecraft was within 1,038 kilometers of the moon’s surface and traveling at a relative velocity of 67,000 kph.

Juno’s Waves instrument tuned into electric and magnetic radio waves produced in Jupiter’s magnetosphere during the flyby and collected the data on those emissions. The recorded frequency was then transferred into the audio range to compose the audio track.

The audio features a range of mid-to-high frequencies recorded by the Juno Mission. According to Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the sudden change to higher frequencies in the audio clip, around the midpoint, signifies the spacecraft’s move from one region of Ganymede’s magnetosphere to another. The audio track was composed by shifting the captured frequency of those emissions, ranging from 10 to 50 kHz, into the lower audio range. It was also revealed that the audio shared on YouTube last week is shorter than the duration of Juno’s flyby because the Waves data is edited onboard to reduce telemetry requirements.

In a statement issued by NASA, Bolton said, “This soundtrack is just wild enough to make you feel as if you were riding along as Juno sails past Ganymede for the first time in more than two decades." NASA also mentioned that scientists are running a detailed analysis and modeling of the Waves. William Kurth of the University of Iowa in Iowa City, lead co-investigator for the Waves investigation, said in a statement, “It is possible the change in the frequency shortly after the closest approach is due to passing from the nightside to the dayside of Ganymede."

