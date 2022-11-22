NASA's Artemis 1 Orion Spacecraft Completes Closest Moon Fly-by, Captures Stunning Images

NASA’s unpiloted Orion spacecraft completed its closest fly-by of the moon on Monday. NASA’s Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development, James Free mentioned in a tweet that the spacecraft was 81 miles above the lunar surface, travelling at 5,102 miles per hour. It was the sixth day of the Artemis I mission and spacecraft Orion had successfully completed its fourth orbital trajectory correction burn. The tweet read, “Fly-by complete! NASA Orion completed its closest fly-by of the Moon this morning, 81 miles above the lunar surface, traveling 5,102 mph. Before the fly0by we conducted an outbound powered fly-by burn, increasing speed at a rate of more than 580 mph." Check it out here:

Looking at the image shared by James Free, one social user commented, “It’s amazing how small the earth looks compared to the Moon, you know, being four times the size and all…wait a minute "

“When I look at the moon from earth it’s larger than this dot. Earth is much bigger than the moon. Something isn’t right here," wrote a second comment.

A third user commented, “With as close as it got to the moon, it would make sense to use a wide-angle lens. This, in turn, would capture so much space that the Earth looks small in the frame. It doesn’t mean it would have looked that small to the human eye." Many others called the picture “impressive".

The spacecraft Orion, which has no humans on board, completed its outbound powered fly-by at 6:44 A.M. UTC (12:14 PM IST). It passed our planet about 81 miles above the surface at 6:57 A.M. UTC (12:27 P.M. IST). The spacecraft’s speed was 2,128 miles per hour before the burn and increased to 5,102 miles per hour after the burn.

Post the outbound fly-by, at 7:37 A.M. UTC (01:07 P.M. IST), Orion passed about 1,400 miles above the Apollo 11 landing site at Tranquility Base, reported NASA. It also flew over the Apollo 14 site about 6,000 miles above the surface and finally passed by the Apollo 12 site at an altitude of about 7,700 miles.

