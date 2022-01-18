NASA's Curiosity Rover Collects Carbon Sample on Mars, Points at Possible Microbial Past Life

A team of rover scientists associated with the 2012-launched Curiosity Rover that is currently treading and probing the surface of Mars found traces of life-favouring light isotopes of carbon, pointing at a possible existence of past life on the red planet. The new study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, inches up the possibility that Mars once fostered microbial life. However, considering a planet like Mars, scientists did not make any concrete claims regarding the existence of life on the red planet.

According to the team of researchers, the traces of carbon found our light isotopic forms – carbon-12 and carbon-13. Carbon-13 differs by one extra neutron that influences the strength of the bonds. This increased bonding makes the other isotope, i.e., carbon-12, more susceptible to usage by various mechanisms of life. These isotopic traces were found after examining 24 different rock samples collected by Curiosity. The analysis churned out surprising results. The amount of carbon-12 and carbon-13 were roughly 70 parts per thousand higher than the reference standards based on Earth, the study mentioned.

The rover scientists are also working arduously to find alternative explanations to the results collected from the Curiosity rover. The team is also considering the role of Ultraviolet rays in concocting such a concentration of isotopic carbons. The breaking of carbon into methane and then further into the gas’s isotopic makeup may be probed by UV lasers, which resulted in samples getting settled on the surface of rocks. The third alternative, scientists claim, can be cosmic dust or an interstellar cloud of gas and dust.

“All three possibilities point to an unusual carbon cycle unlike anything on Earth today. But we need more data to figure out which of these is the correct explanation. It would be nice if the rover detected a large methane plume and measured the carbon isotopes from that, but while there are methane plumes, most are small, and no rover has sampled one large enough for the isotopes to be measured," said Christopher H. House, lead author of the study, in the press release.

