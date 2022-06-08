NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Captures Largest Near-infrared Image of Celestial Bodies

Most big discoveries made by astronomers can be credited to the Hubble Telescope. Even after being deployed for over 30 years now, the telescope has not stopped and continues to astound people. Recently, it added another feather into its cap by capturing the largest near-infrared image ever. The image covers a massive area. As per researchers, it can help in understanding star-forming regions of the universe and extremely distant galaxies. Named as 3D-DASH, the image contains many stars and several other celestial objects. In a statement released by University of Toronto, Lamiya Mowla, the lead author on the paper, said that since the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope more than 30 years ago, it has led a “renaissance in the study" of how galaxies have changed in the last 10 billion years of the universe. She further added that the 3D-DASH program extended Hubble’s legacy in wide-area imaging.

The 3D-DASH program gives researchers a complete near-infrared survey of the entire COSMOS field. This happens to be one of the richest data fields for extragalactic studies beyond the Milky Way. Near-infrared is the longest and the reddest wavelength observed with Hubble. This wavelength is beyond what is visible to the human eye.

NASA’s Hubble Telescope is celebrating its 32nd anniversary this year and it is being celebrated with a stunning look at an unusual close-knit collection of five galaxies, which is called The Hickson Compact Group 40. NASA, earlier, shared a video along with a picture of five galaxies, which would eventually merge into one after a massive collision. “Explore this beautiful image of a galaxy group named Hickson Compact Group 40 with Hubble’s senior project scientist, Dr. Jennifer Wiseman," read the caption of the video. NASA, in a blog post, said that it is celebrating the Hubble Space Telescope’s 32nd birthday with a stunning look at this unusual close-knit collection of five galaxies. “This menagerie includes three spiral-shaped galaxies, an elliptical galaxy, and a lenticular (lens-like) galaxy. Somehow, these different galaxies crossed paths in their evolution to create an exceptionally crowded and eclectic galaxy sampler," reads the blog post.

The telescope was developed as a partnership between the United States space program and the European Space Agency (ESA). The telescope orbits 547 kilometers above Earth’s surface, and gazes outward into space. Beyond the distorting effects of the Earth’s atmosphere, which clouds the starlight and blocks some crucial wavelengths of light from reaching the ground, Hubble’s clear vision has provided scientists with some revealing images and greater understanding of our universe. This unique position of Hubble has allowed it to observe astronomical objects and unique phenomena more consistently and with better clarity than any telescope from ground-based observatories on Earth.

