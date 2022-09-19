NASA's Image of Storms on Jupiter is Reminding Internet of Vincent Van Gogh

NASA revealed that it was captured by the Juno spacecraft when it completed its 43rd flyby of Jupiter.

US space agency NASA has shared a unique photo of hurricane-like storms that have dotted the atmosphere of the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter. The planet has no solid surface, due to which, it is predicted that the multiple hurricane-like storms can take years to subside. The storms are estimated to rise 30 miles (50 km in height). NASA claims that the cyclones in the northern hemisphere spin counter-clockwise, while those in the southern hemisphere of the planet spin clockwise.

The photograph of the cyclones emerging on Jupiter was shared on the official Instagram account of NASA. The agency stated, “Hurricane-like storms rise 30 miles (50 km) in height and hundreds of miles across and dot the atmosphere of our solar system’s largest planet – Jupiter. With no solid surface to slow them down, the storms can last for years and have winds up to 335 miles per hour (539 kph). Cyclones in the northern hemisphere spin counter-clockwise, while cyclones in the southern hemisphere spin clockwise."

Advertisement

While explaining the rare photograph, NASA revealed that it was captured by the Juno spacecraft when it completed its 43rd flyby of Jupiter. The location of the spacecraft was over the planet’s North Pole. NASA states that the enhanced image comes from a citizen scientist, Brian Swift, as a part of the Jovian Vortex Hunter project. For those unaware, the aforementioned project helps scientists to study Jupiter’s atmosphere. “This image was captured by the Juno spacecraft when it completed its 43rd flyby of Jupiter over the planet’s North Pole. The enhanced color of this image comes from a citizen scientist, Brian Swift, as part of the Jovian Vortex Hunter project, which helps scientists study the planet’s atmosphere and requires no special training or equipment," added NASA.

Explaining the images, NASA stated that large swirling and wavy patterns appear between the circles.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a section of the internet found the image’s slight resemblance to Van Gogh’s classic painting. One said, “It is so Van Gogh." Another user added, “The starry night… is that you." A third one commented, “This is literally so stunning. Love the universe."

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here