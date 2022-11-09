NASA's InSight Mars Lander's Emotional Message as it Nears End: 'I'll Fall Silent'

NASA’s InSight lander, after four years of service, is all set to end operations on Mars. Earlier this month, on November 1, the space agency confirmed that following the increasing amount of dust accumulation on the lander’s two 7-feet-wide solar panels, it will cease science operations by the end of this summer, before completely losing power in December. NASA’s InSight lander has been monitoring churnings occurring beneath the surface of the Red Planet.

As engineers have commenced farewell preparations for the lander, the official Twitter handle of NASA InSight wrote, “The day is coming when I’ll fall silent, ending my nearly four Earth years (over two Mars years) of studying the Red Planet. As my time winds down on Mars, my team is helping make sure scientists can get the most out of everything I’ve gathered."

InSight has been gradually losing power due to an accumulation of dust on its solar panels, after the dust storms. It has gradually blocked out sunlight following which the lander is unable to recharge its solar-powered batteries. As the team struggles to clear the solar panels of the dust, the spacecraft’s ability to generate power also continues to deteriorate.

The Mars lander mission is likely to conclude in the next few weeks, despite NASA’s failed efforts to extend it as long as possible. In order to keep the seismometer functioning as the power was quickly running out, the InSight team had earlier this year turned off all of its scientific instruments.

When InSight arrived on Mars in 2018, the panels produced around 5,000 watt-hours each Martian day (a touch longer than an Earth day). Today, the panels are producing around 500 watt-hours per Martian day. Explaining it, NASA says that such energy levels can power an electric oven for 100 minutes and 10 minutes, respectively.

NASA stated that if InSight misses two consecutive communication attempts with the spacecraft orbiting Mars, the agency will declare the mission over. This is applicable only when the cause of the missed communication is the lander itself.In the meantime, till InSight remains in contact, the team will continue to gather data.

