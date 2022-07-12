NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Reveals 'Deepest, Sharpest' Ever Glimpse of Universe

A recent image captured during the testing of the James Webb Space Telescope by NASA may be the deepest ever glimpse into the infrared universe. The image showing hundreds of distant galaxies was captured telescope's Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS) over an eight-day period in May and encompasses 72 snapshots taken during 32 hours of exposure time. FGS took the false-colour image during a “roll" test where Webb's near-infrared camera focused on a star dubbed HD147980 as the telescope rolled from side to side like an aircraft. The test image revealed reveals the cosmos in a colour scale from white to red, with whiter shades representing objects emitting the brightest infrared light and redder hues revealing dimmer objects.

“The faintest blobs in this image are exactly the types of faint galaxies that Webb will study in its first year of science operations," said Jane Rigby, Webb's operations scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. While the pictures offer great hope, they may not be very helpful in research. Since FGS, unlike other scientific instruments, doesn't have a colour filter, scientists can’t accurately determine the age of the galaxies in this image.

Developed by the Canadian Space Agency, the FGS is not a scientific instrument and images captured by it are usually deleted shortly after acquisition. While it always has been capable of capturing imagery, the instrument's primary purpose is to enable accurate scientific measurements and imaging with precision pointing.

“When this image was taken, I was thrilled to clearly see all the detailed structure in these faint galaxies. Given what we now know is possible with deep broad-band guider images, perhaps such images, taken in parallel with other observations where feasible, could prove scientifically useful in the future,” said Neil Rowlands, program scientist for Webb’s Fine Guidance Sensor, at Honeywell Aerospace.

Today, NASA also revealed the full-colour image.

Scientists are hopeful that the recent image is a hint at the ground-breaking discoveries that could come from the James Webb Space Telescope.

