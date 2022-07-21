NASA's New Project Looks Beyond Solar System to Look for Earth-like Planets

In its quest to explore new planets, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is working on a concept for a hybrid observatory that would combine a ground-based telescope with a space-based starshade. Under this new concept, glare from stars will be blocked when observing planets outside our solar system, known as exoplanets, from the ground. To devise such a telescope, the American space agency is inviting people to come up with their sharpest ideas.

The Ultralight Starshade Structural Design Challenge asks participants to develop a lightweight starshade structure that could be used as part of the Hybrid Observatory for Earth-like Exoplanets (HOEE) concept. The HOEE concept is planning to convert the largest ground telescopes into the most potent planet finders ever made, and the public has an opportunity to be part of this groundbreaking endeavour.

Advertisement

In a statement, NASA said the ideal telescope design would allow for compact packaging and successful deployment once in its Earth orbit. Some of the other essential targets that the telescope must meet are having the lowest possible mass so that chemical thrusters can keep it aligned during observations and propulsion systems can change its orbit to observe different targets, all while using as little fuel as possible.

Dr John Mather, senior astrophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland, said in a statement, “The hybrid observatory might help us answer some of the most pressing questions about extraterrestrial life."

Mather added, “Observing many systems would help answer the question of why configurations like our own are rare and why none is quite like home."

What makes this project even more interesting is that the public can be part of this project as well and pitch in their ideas.

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/nasa-seeks-public-s-designs-to-throw-shade-in-space

Advertisement

Most exoplanets that have been found till now have been discovered through indirect methods. Scientists either measure the dimming of a star that happens to have a planet pass in front of it, called the transit method, or monitoring the spectrum of a star for the telling signs of a planet pulling on its star and causing its light to slightly Doppler shift.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.