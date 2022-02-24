Naseem Shah Sharing How His Late Mother Helped Him in Cricket Journey Will Make You Emotional

Naseem Shah, who plays for Quetta Gladiators in PSL, owes it to his mother, who, according to him, was monumental in his journey to playing cricket for the nation. Back in 2019, the then 16-year-old Shah, earned his two-Test ticket after he delivered a fiery spell against Australia A in Perth. While Pakistan’s teenage bowling sensation let his bowling do the talking, cricket fans were left spellbound after they learned that Shah’s performance came briefly after he lost his mother back in Pakistan. With flight logistics and customs restricted Naseem to get back home for mother’s funeral in time, the 16-year-old decided to stay back and complete his cricket duties instead.

Now, speaking fondly about his late mother on PSL’s series titled ‘Kahaniyan,’ the cricketer said: “Ammi ke saath bahot attachment thi. Meri ammi ne hi mujhe qabil banaya ki main cricket khel saku kyunki mere abbu bahot sakhti se mana karte the. (I was very attached to my mother. She’s the one who made me able enough to play cricket because my father strictly refused me to play the sport)." The cricketer further said that his opposing father considered playing the sport was akin to committing a sin.

Shah, now 19, recalled the day when he was shortlisted for First Class squad as he received a phone call from his mother stating that she was unaware of what had happened but people from the village thronged to their home to congratulate her and that she felt really proud of her son.

Shah’s emotional bit was trimmed from a longer ‘Kahaniyan’ episode and uploaded by a fan on Twitter. Soon after, the clip went viral across the microblogging site.

Emotional fans praised Shah for sharing his story.

Here’s the full video uploaded on Pakistan Super League’s YouTube channel:

While receiving his Test cap from the Pakistan coach Waqar Younis in 2019, Shah broke down.

Seeing an emotional Naseem, support soon poured in from every corner of Twitter.

Notably, Shah was only 16 years and 279 days old on the day of his Test debut at the Gabba.

