Naseem Shah's T20I Debut for Pakistan Was Inspiring But His Journey to Cricket is The Real Story

Naseem Shah limped, got back up, and delivered. Over and over again. The 19-year-old pacer who made his T20I debut for Pakistan in a big pressure game against India in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai proved why he was worthy of the cap. In the absence of Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan’s frontline bowler, Shah provided a dream start for his country when he cleaned up dangerous batter KL Rahul for a golden duck on the second delivery of India’s innings. Shah returned to action and cleaned up Suryakumar Yadav.

However, it was Shah’s 18th over that made cricket viewers from both Pakistan and India take a moment to applaud him. The young gun struggled with painful cramps, yet got back to his feet, and completed the over. He almost ended up taking his third by trapping Ravindra Jadeja in front of the stumps. The DRS showed that the ball had pitched outside the leg-stump, to India’s relief.

Shah’s spell inspired one and all as the bowler limped back to the stands for a breather and perhaps some medical attention.

It’s not the first instance, however, when Shah has managed to inspire his fans.

Earlier this year, Shah recounted how his mother played an instrumental role in his cricket journey.

Back in 2019, the then 16-year-old Shah, earned his two-Test ticket after he delivered a fiery spell against Australia A in Perth. While Pakistan’s teenage bowling sensation let his bowling do the talking, cricket fans were left spellbound after they learned that Shah’s performance came briefly after he lost his mother back in Pakistan. With flight logistics and customs restricting Naseem to get back home for his mother’s funeral in time, the 16-year-old decided to stay back and complete his cricket duties instead.

“Ammi ke saath bahot attachment thi. Meri ammi ne hi mujhe qabil banaya ki main cricket khel saku kyunki mere abbu bahot sakhti se mana karte the. (I was very attached to my mother. She’s the one who made me able enough to play cricket because my father strictly refused me to play the sport)," Shah spoke fondly about his late mother on PSL’s series titled ‘Kahaniyan.’

Shah, who plays for Quetta Gladiators in PSL, recalled the day when he was shortlisted for the First Class squad as he received a phone call from his mother stating that she was unaware of what had happened but people from the village thronged their home to congratulate her and that she felt really proud of her son.

Sunday’s performance where a courageous Naseem braved the cramps and delivered a compelling spell saw the Pakistani bowler being hailed widely by fans from both nations.

Much to Pakistan’s relief, Naseem Shah is reportedly fit to play the rest of the Asia Cup.

