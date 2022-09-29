Navaratri 2022: Women Rock Garba at Times Square in New York

The nine-day-long auspicious festival of Navratri began on September 26 and is celebrated across India with a lot of pomp and zeal. As the festivities are in full swing, people are also getting into the groove with Garba fever not only in India but across the globe.Now, a video has been making rounds on the internet of two girls performing Garba at Times Square in New York. In the now-viral Instagram reel, the girls can be seen dancing while the crowd around them is watching or recording them. They are rocking their groovy steps on the Gujarati track Dakla.

She aptly penned the caption of the video: “Navratri is coming and gujjus already started rocking!"

She also shared the story of the location where the video was shot at 2 am. The original plan to make the video was in the morning but they realised that it will look much better at night.

And excerpt from the caption read: “Only time we could make video was after 12 so we got ready made this video."

A user said in the comments section, “Garba ham Gujarati ke kun kun mai hai." Another wrote, “Looking lovely in traditional." Someone also added, “This is so cool." “Amazing… you both rock," One more user commented.

The video has garnered more than 95 thousand views since it has been uploaded.

People are being creative this season and are sharing their creative version of the traditional folk dance. One such clip had surfaced over the internet from Rajasthan’s Udaipur where a group of men and women were performing Garba in a swimming pool. The group was standing in waist-high water and dancing to the tunes of the Chogada Tara from the film Loveyatri.

Navaratri is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil during the month of Ashwin which according to the Gregorian calendar lies between the month of September and October. The festival will be concluded on October 5.

