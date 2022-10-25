Naveen Patnaik Shares Stunning Aerial Shots of 'India's Best Kept Secret' Chilika Lake in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has shared some stunning aerial pictures of the Chilika Lake. A Unseco heritage site, Chilika is known to be a paradise for flora and fauna. In the winter, a large number of migratory birds flock to this part of India. Posting the pictures on Twitter, Naveen Patnaik wrote, “#ChilikaLake has been integral to #Odisha’s culture & literature. It is a nature lovers’ paradise and host to the fascinating carnival of avian guests. This winter let’s spend time with the symphony of nature where life is nurtured & nature celebrates its glory. #IndiasBestKeptSecret".

In the photographs, we can see the pristine blue waters and the greenery all around. The boats near the banks add to the contrast of these majestic pics.

Twitter absolutely loved Naveen Patnaik’s latest post. One user wrote, “Really awesome and much-appreciated effort of our honourable CM sir Naveen Patnaik to make the heritage of our state so natural and beautiful. Thanks a lot".

Another user wrote, “Wow. Amazing pictures sir. Nature has gifted Odisha in ample and most of the initiatives taken by you are praiseworthy but need to focus more on maintenance and make it affordable for all".

There were a few who have experienced the beauty of the Chilika lake before and would want to make the trri again. “It is wonderful. We had been once there but would like to visit again. Nature’s gift," read a comment.

People pointed out that the authorities must do everything possible to protect the pristine environment. “Lovely. Protect this at any cost," said one person.

Take a look at some more comments below.

Chilika is a brackish water lake and a shallow lagoon with estuarine characteristics located in the districts of Puri, Khurda, and Ganjam in Odisha. Chilika contains a number of islands, the most notable of which are Krushnaprasad, Nalaban, Kalijai, Somolo, and Birds Islands. It is also home to over 800 species in and around the lagoon.

