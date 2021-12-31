‘Nazis Did Not Win’: Holocaust Survivor Gets Love from Strangers on 98th Birthday

The years between 1941 and 1945 can easily be dubbed the darkest years in modern history because it witnessed the Holocaust – the systematic genocide of around six million Jews at the hands of the Nazis. With millions dead, the few survivors must have had a spine chilling ordeal to narrate. One of the last living survivors of the Holocaust had her 98th birthday celebrated recently, and it was probably the best birthday of her life as it was made special by thousands of her well-wishers.

Lily Ebert, who turned 98 on December 30, was in for a pleasant surprise after she received thousands of letters and greeting cards from all over the globe. This happened after Dov Forman, her great-grandson, had made an appeal on social media to send her great grandmother greeting cards and wishes on her 98th birthday. The appeal had then gone viral and people from all over the world poured in their love in the form of cards and letters. Celebrities, schoolchildren, politicians and social organisations, all left no stone unturned to make her birthday special.

Dov had posted On December 29, “My great-grandma Lily Ebert, Auschwitz survivor, is turning 98. Yesterday, on TikTok, I asked everyone to send her a birthday card as a surprise. The response has been amazing. Twitter can you help?" He had also included their address in the tweet.

Lily, who had been sent to a concentration camp at Auschwitz from her home in Hungary at the age of 14 by the Nazis, said that she was overjoyed with the love showered on her. “I never expected to survive Auschwitz. Now, at 98, I celebrate surrounded by my family – the Nazis did not win", she said. Dov posted a message of gratitude to the people who sent cards to Lily with a picture of her sitting amongst thousands of cards.

Lily survived the extreme oppression at the infamous concentration camp and has penned down her ordeal in a book titled ‘Lily’s Promise’, along with Dov.

The book narrates her survival under Nazi Germany rule.

