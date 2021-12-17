Neanderthals Cleared Part of Forest in Germany Around 1.25 Lakh Years Ago

Dispelling a popular belief that modern humans are the ones to exploit nature leading to adverse impact on the environment, researchers from the Leiden University have discovered that Neanderthals had cleared a part of forest in Germany around 1,25,000 years ago with the help of either tools or fire. The Neanderthals, who are considered as the original cavemen, were a species close to human ancestors that lived in Africa before moving to Europe and died out mysteriously around 40,000 years ago. The findings of the study were published in the journal Science Advances.

Researchers analysed and studied the paleoenvironmental data extracted from samples of charcoal and pollen at the Neumark-Nord archaeological site near Leipzig in Germany among other sites which were formerly lakesides in the Harz Mountains region. Professor Will Roebroekes, who analysed the samples along with his colleagues, told The Wall Street Journal that Neumark-Nord used to be a forested area, but was cleared out with the arrival of the Neanderthals and stayed that way for around 2000 years. Scientists believe that Neanderthal knew skills like tool building, animal processing and building campfires which may have helped them in clearing the forest at Neumark-Nord. Tens of thousands of stone artefacts along with numerous bone fragments of butchered animals were found at the site. Sediment layers with higher concentrations of charcoal were also unearthed which, according to experts, point towards use of fire and matches with previously discovered burnt wood and seeds.

Advertisement

Other sites which include Gröbern and Grabschütz are close to Neumark-Nord and helped the team of researchers in ruling out other possibilities like change in temperature or precipitation for the deforestation. According to experts, excavations have been done at Neumark-Nord since the 1980s which has given significant data to them about the occupation of Neanderthal. They also emphasize that the latest findings may complicate previous studies in which scientists had regarded the last interglacial period as a reference and believed that human activities did not impact it in any way.

While Neanderthals impacted the environment in a small region thousands of years ago, experts say that modern humans are impacting biodiversity and ecosystem on a much larger scale globally.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.