Need Idlis on the Go? This 'ATM' in Bengaluru Dispenses Piping Hot Idlis in a Blink

A video of an ‘idli ATM’ or a bot that dispenses idli in Bangalore has gone viral on the internet. Leaving many impressed, this automotive idli-making machine can make idli within an hour. According to a report by Economic Times, the machine can dispense up to 72 idlis within just 12 minutes with the sides of chutney and podi. The process of ordering the South Indian breakfast machine is quite similar to using a vending machine but one must scan a QR code to place their order and make the payment. Once the order is placed, an individual gets a resulting code on their mobile device.

Scan the resulting code and the machine will pack and dispense the order within minutes. In the viral video, a woman can be seen following the same process to order her breakfast. This idli-making machine is set up by a start-up – Freshot Foodbots. Hiremath, a computer engineer, told Deccan Herald that the idea of an automated idli bot struck him back in 2016 when his daughter wasn’t keeping well and he was unable to find warm idlis for her during the night time. “The only way to have access to such food all the time was to build an automatic machine," he said.

The machine was built including a few prototypes and the creators had to work on standard operating procedures including the batter consistency to successfully create a machine, which now works round the clock. Reportedly, the idli bot is the first fully-automated cooking and dispensing machine for South Indian breakfast.

The idli-automative machine has impressed many social media users. A user commented, “The future has arrived."

Another added, “Not that we need this, not that I’d be happy using this, but it’s surely very cool n futuristic looking!"

An inquisitive user asked, “Do we need to pay for extra chutney?"

However, a user who prefers home-cooked meals over machine food said, “Call me old fashioned, but I still prefer to eat from a decent kitchen than an automated vending machine..the ambiance is of a clinic here."

The viral video of ‘idli ATM’ has amassed over 440k views and more than 9000 likes on the micro-blogging site. Will you like to try South Indian breakfast from this machine?

