Neelakurinji Flowers that Bloom Once in 12 Years Have Tourists Flocking to Chikkamagaluru

The Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka’s Nilgiri Hill Ranges has become the talk of the town these days. People in large numbers are going there to see the rare Neelakurinji flowers that bloom once every 12 years. The name of the flower has been given after the Nilgiri hills which mean the Blue Mountains.

People,on micro-blogging site, have shared breathtaking videos and pictures of the mountains filled with Neelakruinji. A user shared a drone shoot of Mullayanagiri peak covered with flowers. “NeelaKurinji in full bloom after 12 years in Mullayanagiri peak, Chikmagalur Kurinji is a shrub found in the Western Ghats, Nilgiri Hills.": read an excerpt from the caption.

He continued the thread and mentioned that in India these are primarily found in the southern part of the country. Mainly found in Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka including Ooty and Munnar.

Another shared a slew of photos and one of them featured the user and wrote, “Neelakurinji blooms in Mullayyanagiri mountain range of Chickmagalur district in Karnataka. Once in 12 year phenomenon."

Someone also shared another video from the hilltop that shows tourists clicking pictures and exploring the beautiful range. He captioned the video, “After a 12-year break, Neelakurinji (strobilanthes kunthiana) has blossomed and come alive on the hilly ranges of Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru taluk."

Last year, Lok Sabha MP PC Mohan shared gorgeous pictures of the Neelakurinji blooming at Mandalpatti and Kote Betta in the Kodagu District of Karnataka. An excerpt from the caption read: “Neelakurinji now blooms at Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajanagara district."

In India, around 46 varieties of neelakurinji flowers have been identified. Of these varieties, not all have the blooming cycles of 12 years. They may range from annual to 16-year hiatus to bloom.

