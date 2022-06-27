Neither King Cobra Nor Box Jellyfish, But This Creature is Most Dangerous on Earth

Each animal has its ways to protect itself and prey on others. In the whole food cycle, one organism is food for another. But today, we are going to talk about the organism considered the most dangerous and poisonous creature in the world. There are many scientific reasons why this creature is considered dangerous.

According to the report on the How Stuff Works website, there are many scales to judge whether an animal is dangerous. Either they are extremely poisonous, or they spread diseases a lot.

Advertisement

While many consider the king cobra to be the most poisonous, some believe it’s the scorpions. Similar is the debate around a frog and the box jellyfish. However, according to the report, the most poisonous creature in the world is the Geography cone snail, which is also known as Conus geographus.

This small oyster creature lives in reefs of the tropical Indo-Pacific and hunts small fish. Although all cone snails hunt and kill their prey using venom, the venom of this species is potent enough to kill humans too. This snail kills its prey, using only one-tenth of the poison that a large scorpion needs to kill its prey.

So far, at least thirty divers have reportedly died because of these snails. Surprisingly, if people are not taken to the hospital on time, 65 percent of the people die if this snail bites. There is no medicine to eliminate or control the spread of its poison immediately.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.