Nepal Man Wins Rs 21 Crore in Dubai Lottery, Know What he Wants to do With Money

It’s about being at the right place at the right time, they say. Sometimes, it’s just about buying a lottery ticket in Dubai. Yes, you read that right. Bharat, a Nepali man living in Dubai, has won a staggering Rs 21 crore in a lottery, making him a millionaire overnight. Bharat, along with friends, had bought the lottery of Mahzooz Draw and luck shined on him

Bharat left his country, village, and home and came to Dubai for livelihood. Here, he got the job of a car cleaner. But he didn’t know that his luck would change overnight and make him a millionaire.

Originally from Nepal, Bharat bought the lottery ticket along with his friends. But he never thought that suddenly his luck would shine and he would win a lucky draw of 21 crores directly.

Bharat, after becoming a millionaire, wants to go back to his country. He is the first citizen of his country to win such a big lottery. He is preparing to return home on September 27.

Bharat used to lead a life of struggle. In Dubai, Bharat has been working as a car cleaner for the last three years. His father works as a rickshaw driver. His brother is ill and undergoing treatment in Delhi. Therefore, with the money from the lottery, Bharat wants to get involved in fulfilling the responsibilities of his family.

Though he is not the first one to win a lottery. Earlier, Anoop, an autorickshaw driver from Kerala, won a lottery worth Rs 25 crore on the occasion of Onam. He received Rs 15 crore after the taxes were deducted.

Bharat bought the Mahjuz lottery with his friends. Now he is going back to Nepal but says he will come back to Dubai and try his luck once again in the lucky draw.

