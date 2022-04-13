Nepal Teenager with 70 cm Tail Dubbed 'Reincarnation of Lord Hanuman' by Locals

Medical marvels are nothing new. The genes of parents, with different genetic abnormalities, mechanical forces, or growth restrictions affect the baby in the uterus during development. This is why some people are born with unique features. One such incident took place in Nepal but the family went on to believe that their child is a reincarnation of Lord Hanuman.

A Nepal teenager went viral on social media for growing a hairy tail from his body. A 16-year-old teen, who goes by the name Deshant Adhikari left people stunned after he showed his plaited 70 cm tail which is growing on his back. The hairy tail is at his coccyx, which is at the bottom of the vertebral column. It was first spotted by his parents days after his birth.

The Mirror reported that after spotting the tail, Deshant’s parents took him to several local hospitals to learn about the apt treatment, available overseas. However, their quest concluded when a priest told them something completely different about the hairy tail.

The local priest told the parents that their child is a reincarnation of Lord Hanuman, who according to Hindu Mythology, is the Hindu God of Monkeys. Upon learning this, the parents were quite happy. The teenager is now comfortable in showing his tail to the world. But admits that in the beginning he was indeed embarrassed by the unusual growth.

In a YouTube video, shared by Caters Clips, Deshant said, “My parents now show the tail and even I don’t feel any discomfort showing it." He revealed that a video of him went viral on Tik Tok, following which lot of people know him as “the boy with a tail", and he feels good about it.

“People call me Hanuman and even Shivaji," he added.

