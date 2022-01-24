Netaji's 'Courageous' Resignation Letter to Indian Civil Services Dated 1921 Goes Viral

On the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, his resignation letter from the Indian Civil Services (ICS) in 1921 went viral. A copy of Netaji’s letter was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. Kaswan captioned the post: “On April 22, 1921 Subhash #Bose resigned from Indian Civil Service to participate in Freedom struggle. For a greater cause. He was 24 years old then. His original resignation letter from service. Tribute on his birth anniversary. (sic)" The letter is dated April 22, 1921, and Bose addressed it to Edwin Montagu, the secretary of state. The very first sentence reads: “I desire to have my name removed from the list of probationers in the Indian Civil Service." Bose also added in his letter that he had been paid an allowance of one hundred pounds which he would be remitting to the India office as soon as his resignation was accepted.

The letter shared by Kaswan is a facsimile copy sourced from the National Archives India, reported The Indian Express. It had also been shared on Twitter by retired IFS officer Nirupama Menon Rao back in 2016.

“Only the courageous, selfless and spirited soul like #Subhas Bose could take up such decision for a greater cause - to free his motherland from British rule," commented a Twitter user.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Netaji’s birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced plans to place a “grand statue" of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate memorial in honour of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji. While the work to build and install this statue will take time, the Prime Minister’s Office said that a “hologram statue of Netaji" would be placed at the same place and PM Modi has unveiled it.

The hologram statue of Netaji will be powered by a 4K projector capable of delivering brightness levels of 30,000 lumens. These projectors are expensive and usually cost upwards of Rs 15 lakh for one unit that too with a maximum projection capacity of around 13×13 feet. The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width. As per a statement by the PMO, this holographic screen will be almost invisible offering high gain and it will be erected in such a way so that it is not visible to visitors. The quality of the holographic screen is important to give an impression that the 3D image is floating ‘naturally’ on air and not coming from a screen.

