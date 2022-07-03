Netflix Crashes Just Minutes After 'Stranger Things' Drops in the UK

The highly-popular science-horror series Stranger Things has dropped its final two episodes of the fourth volume on Netflix. People had been waiting for this series religiously all across the globe, especially in the UK. Right after Stranger Things dropped on Netflix at 8am UK time, the streaming service crashed and returned a message asking users to “please try again later." This shows how eagerly fans have been waiting for the show. Several people also took to Twitter and shared the incident. “I did not just count down the seconds like it’s New Years for Netflix to crash," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Stranger things volume 2 is so massive that it’s managed to crash netflix. Love that for us."

Advertisement

The final episodes of the much-awaited series turned the Internet world upside down. From Eddie shredding the iconic Master of Puppets in Vecna’s backyard to Eleven toying around with a military chopper to Jason reaching a satisfying end to Hopper slaying the Demogorgon in the Soviet Union to Max routinely being suspended in the air, we saw it all and beyond. The “ending" may just be a beginning hinting toward more season(s) of Stranger Things- something that may have not sat well with the fans- but that did not stop the ST stans from sharing their favourite moments from the show albeit with a twist of humour.

Advertisement

Will Steve die? Will Eleven save the world once again? Will Henry/Vecna/001 destroy Hawkins? Will Hopper ever escape the Soviet Union? All that is for you to find out in the final two episodes of Stranger Things. The finale had an equally devastating effect on the lives of regular viewers. Apart from having to find out what to do with their lives till Season 5 comes out, they also have to deal with the emotional fallout. Jim Hopper and Eleven’s bond that has built up over the years, making them father and daughter in every way that counts, saw the happiest culmination fans could have asked for.

Hopper, Joyce (who have returned from Russia in one piece) and Eleven reunite in the final few moments of the finale in a huge tearjerker of a scene. Eleven tearfully tells him she had kept the door open “three inches", that it was because she had never given up hope for him. Joyce, too, gets her reunion with her two boys.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.