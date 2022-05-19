Netflix Faces Outrage After Laying Off Queer, Diverse Staff Among 150 Employees

You may have stumbled upon memes on Twitter where users are snubbing the American streaming platform – Netflix. The wave of trending memes arrived after it was reported that Netflix is laying off 150 employees across the company. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the layoffs represent two percent of Netflix’s total workforce. It has also been reported that most of the layoffs have been happening in the US. The report also stated that Netflix laid off 60 to 70 contractors working on its social media and publishing channels, including Strong Black Lead, Golden, Con Todo and Most. The layoffs come after Netflix lost its long-term subscribers in its first quarter and is expected to lose about 2 million subscribers in its second quarter, reported The Hollywood Reporter. It is the second round of cuts done by the company within two months.

The news certainly did not sit well with several Twitter users, who are now sharing their thoughts on the microblogging site. One of the users tweeted, “Firing staff working in non-white and LGBTQ departments when a vast majority of the stories which air on your platform already have white cishets in the forefront is such a poor move but also not surprising from Netflix at all."

Another user tweeted the news with a picture signifying dry humour, “Netflix cut all of its diversity departments including Strong Black Lead, Asian American-focused Golden, Latinx-focused Con Todo, and LGBTQ-focused Most."

“Netflix laying off all the Black people they hired two years after the huge push in 2020 for more equity for Black creatives across the industry is ugly as hell," tweeted another user.

One of the filmmaking crew members who was laid off by Netflix shared his situation on Twitter. “Yesterday, our film crew got with the new wave of layoffs at Netflix. Unfortunately for me, this means more than that. I am on a work visa here in the United States. So, my time here is limited, and playing against me. I’m looking for full-time opportunities."

Another user pointed out how the bad news comes for the LGBTQ community just days before the pride month.

This is the second time since April that Netflix has laid off its employees following slow user growth and reduction in paid subscriptions.

