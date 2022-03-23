Netflix Gets Roasted for 'Poorly Aged' Tweet Claiming 'Love is Sharing a Password'

Netflix’s old tweet claiming “Love is sharing a password" did not age well after the streaming platform recently announced that it is working to charge users if they share their passwords with people who do not live in the same household. Netflix announced that it is cracking down on the widespread practice of sharing passwords between people who do’t live in the same household. The company is planning to make those who share passwords pay extra fee for the privilege, the company said in a blog post. On Twitter, a handle that goes by ‘Poorly Aged Things’ shared Netflix’s old tweet from 2017 and the streaming platform has been getting roasted since. No one had been happy with the extra charge on password-sharing announcement, since it is a widespread practice.

Advertisement

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households - impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members," Netflix’s director of product innovation Chengyi Long said in a recent blog post. As a test, Netflix has launched a test in three countries - Peru, Costa Rica, and Chile. There, subscribers will get prompts to add an extra viewer to their package at a discounted price of CLP 2,380 (roughly Rs 230), $2.99 in Costa Rica (roughly Rs 230), and PEN 7.9 (roughly Rs 160) in Peru.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.