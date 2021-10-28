Netflix Netherlands Held A Real 'Squid Game' With 'Red Light, Green Light' Creepy Doll

The Squid Game fever refuses to die down. Cashing on the Korean show’s immense popularity, Netflix Netherlands held a ‘red light green light’ game just as in the show at Maastricht. According to a report in Elite Daily, after being given a number similar to the ones on the green tracksuits that the contestants wear in the series, players had to line up in front of the giant robot girl doll from the show. However, instead of the robot checking to see if you’re moving, there were some Squid Game guards on hand in their pink jumpsuits and helmets that’ll decide if you should be eliminated.

A Twitter user posted about the game being held at Rotterdam too.

“Red light, green light from #SquidGame in Rotterdam, The Netherlands! Was so much fun," she wrote.

Another user posted: “The game Red light, green light (무궁화 꽃이 피었습니다) of #SquidGame in Rotterdam, The Netherlands

I would be eliminated immediately, because of shaking with fear."

“Anyone lucky enough to reach the finish line received a Squid Game goodie box that included a green tracksuit like the one worn by Gi-Hun in the show, along with some Dalgona candy and marbles. While it’s not a multi-million dollar cash prize, it does have everything a Squid Game fan would want to take home with them. You can even use your prize to test your skills even further by trying to cut a shape out of your Dalgona candy and play a game of marbles with your roomie," the report in Elite Daily added.

Irrespective of where the games were held, the show’s trademark doll was part of them all. The doll, it turns out, was not a prop made for the show but a pre-existing installation at a museum. The makers of the show returned it after shooting, but with one hand missing. According to a report in Koreaboo, the doll guards the entrance of a museum for horse carriages called Macha Land. It is located at Jincheon County in Chungcheongbok-do of South Korea. Jincheon County is a 2-3 hours car ride away from Seoul, the country’s capital.

