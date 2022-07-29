Netherlands-Based Company Invents Eco-Friendly Coffin; Here's What It Offers

Loop Biotech, a Netherlands-based company, has invented an eco-friendly death bed. The basic idea of Loop Biotech was to protect the environment from wooden coffins. It was the demand of the time, leading to innovation, hence eco-friendly death beds.

The coffin is made up of a fungus that turns corpus into compost in a short time. Mycelium, a specialised root structure of a fungus, is used to make eco-friendly coffins. Speaking to the media, Bob Hendrikx, the man behind the innovation, said “This is the world’s first living coffin."

A trial was also done on the body of an 82-year-old woman. As per the observer, this eco-friendly coffin decomposed the corpus within two or three years.

Advertisement

In wooded coffins with metal handles, it usually takes more than ten years to decompose the body. Hendrikx unveiled the reason, “It’s actually an organism, so it’s made from mycelium which is the root structure of mushrooms. They’re the biggest recyclers in nature".

“Making the coffins requires first moss, then collecting mycelium from mushrooms, and then mixing with wood chips," he added.

This eco-friendly coffin will start the process of decomposition in six weeks. Moreover, it is a carbon negative coffin, unlike the wooden coffin. A normal wooden coffin pollutes the environment and releases carbon until it is fully decomposed.

The wooden coffin and eco-friendly coffins have the same physical appearance. They just have a minor difference in colour. Because of mycelium, the eco-friendly coffin has a pale colour. This invented coffin is lighter and more affordable than a wooden coffin. The coffin can bear up to 200 kg of weight.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here