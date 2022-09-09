Netizen Spots Cloud Resembling Donald Trump Over Delray Beach in Florida, Video Goes Viral

A social media user in Florida recently captured an orange cloud and claimed that it bore a resemblance to former US President Donald Trump. The orange cloud reportedly hovered over Delray Beach in Florida. The captured video that was shared on Instagram has gone viral on the internet. While sharing the video, the Instagram page stated, “A lot of people are seeing it, a lot of people…’ A cloud over Delray Beach, FL, is going viral for its resemblance to a certain ex-president."

Take a look at the video below:

With over 32 thousand likes, a barrage of users has responded to the viral clip. An Instagram user who was able to spot the Donald Trump-shaped cloud in the video wrote, “And his nose keeps growing. Sounds right," one more added, “With the appropriate Pinocchio nose!!" A netizen joked, “He living in y’all’s head rent free," another added, “Great now they’ll take it as a sign from God."

A section of the internet was not able to detect Donald Trump’s face in the cloud. A user said, “Uhhh I don’t see it? Lol," another added, “Um, one… I don’t see it. Two, I’d run like hell if I did."

This is not the first time when a cloud was spotted bearing a resemblance to the former US president. Back in 2018, it was Facebook user AJ Brackins who uploaded a series of similar photos via Facebook. During an interaction with Fox 5, the Facebook user stated that the pictures were clicked in Gaffney, South California.

Donald Trump’s name crops up on social media on numerous occasions for his unusual appearances that go on to become hilarious memes. One of them was the picture of a caterpillar in the Amazon rainforest. The photographer captured the bright-colored caterpillar that had similar hair to Trump’s iconic trim.

In a bizarre lookalike sighting, previously, a doppelganger of Trump was seen shaking hands with the lookalike of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un in Singapore.

After Donald Trump, it was Joe Biden who became the 46th President of the USA in 2021.

