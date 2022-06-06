Netizens are Obsessed with the Woman Who Fell Asleep Behind Prince Charles

Viewers were left in complete splits after a woman sitting behind Prince Charles at the Jubliee pageant was spotted falling asleep several times during the event. A four-day-long series of extravagant events mark the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. In 2022, the queen became the first British monarch to serve 70 years donning the crown. On June 3, the queen, along with the royal family members, made several appearances, including one at Buckingham Palace. While most of the viewers were focused on Prince Charles doing the festivities, few were distracted by a woman dozing off again and again. Her pictures and videos have now gone viral throughout social media. While some people asked to give her a nudge, others thought it is completely fine to sleep after three days of celebrations. Have a look:

“This would also be me after 3 days of celebrations, I’d be thrilled yet exhausted. She must be a VIP if she’s seating behind the prince! Let’s give her a break," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “We’ve got you some great tickets. All you have to do is to promise you’ll stay awake."

However, this was not just the only distraction. During the event, many people from around the world watched the Trooping the Colour parade and the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team (RAF) or the Red Arrows’ flypast. In a video, which was uploaded on Reddit, something like an unidentified flying object (UFO) can be seen zooming across the sky, right behind the planes. The video has now been deleted.

A total of nine planes flew across the sky to leave behind a colourful trail of red white and blue smoke. The presence of an unexpected object has led to speculation. While some are deeming it a UFO, others believe that it was some unscheduled activity of a tenth aircraft. As per reports by Times Nows, a person commented, “Just watched the BigJetTV angle again, this goes WAY too fast to be a drone or balloon in the wind. I’m inclined to say this is a genuine [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena]." People, however, have also dismissed the claims of a UFO as one of the birds or drones hovering around.

