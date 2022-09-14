Netizens Not Happy With King Charles III’s 'Manners'. Here's Why

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the end of her 70-year-long reign, King Charles III has become the new rules of Britain. However, netizens have been expressing their displeasure over the new King’s “manners." They have been putting forward and highlighting incidents where King Charles III looks furious.

During his accession ceremony on Saturday, September 10, at St. James Palace, a video of King Charles III making angry gestures toward his aide to clean up the desk was recorded and it went viral in no time. Another clip, more recent, shows King Charles irked because of a leaky pen during his visit to Northern Ireland as part of the UK’s tour to lead mourning for the Queen.

People are not impressed by King Charles’s “manners" as he let out his frustration when the pen’s ink leaked while he was signing a visitor’s book at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast. Though his wife and Queen Consort Camilla was there to help him out, the King was caught on camera saying, “I can’t bear this blood thing… every stinking time," before walking away. Netizens were quick to remark how the new King of the United Kingdom does not seem to have much luck with fountain pens.

Advertisement

Going viral for all the wrong reasons, the King left social media users unimpressed. “Royalty summed up in one short video clip. Peasant clear my desk," wrote one user.

Advertisement

Buckingham Palace announced the passing of the Queen on Thursday, September 8, in an official statement that read, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." The funeral is set to be held at Westminster Abbey, which marks another historic event in itself. This will be the first time a monarch’s funeral is to be held at the Abbey since the 18th century. The funeral will be held on Monday, September 19.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here