Netizens Warm Up With Cold Wave Memes as Temperature Drops in North India

Delhi has already witnessed its first ‘cold day’ of the season on Saturday when the city recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert in Uttarakhand while Rajasthan, too, is in the grip of harsh winters. As the mercury dipped to season’s lowest, the whole of north India is shivering in the biting cold. Getting out of your warm quilt and mustering courage to take a shower can be a struggle in winters. Expressing their winter woes, netizens took to their Twitter handles and shared some hilariously relatable memes.

Hinting towards the lack of sunlight and warmth in these winter days, one Twitter user shared Jadoo’s photo looking for dhoop (sunlight). Another user shared a photo collage consisting of some essential things required to survive winters like a blanket, hot coffee and of course a fully charged mobile phone.

Advertisement

Captioning the meme “North Indian people right now", one user described the struggle to bathe in winters by sharing a Hera Pheri meme which read ‘chamaila lagta hai mereko 1 hafta chodke nahana padega’. One of the users even posted a photo of a person bathing with a plastic bag on.

https://twitter.com/yuvrajuv444/status/1472817866688712707/photo/1

As the common cold gets pretty common in the winters, one user shared the ‘I’m back’ meme from Terminator while writing about how frequently one gets the viral infection in winters.

Advertisement

Apart from the memes, people from different regions of India shared their city’s temperature readings. They also wrote about the foggy conditions which have been aggravated by the rising levels of pollution.

According to the IMD forecast, the chilling cold conditions are likely to continue especially across Delhi. The south-west Delhi’s Jaffarpur weather station has recorded 2.9 degree Celsius while the Safdarjung base observatory also recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 degree Celsius on Monday.

Reportedly, the lowest minimum temperature recorded last year in December was 3.3 degree Celsius while it was even lower at 2.4 degree Celsius in 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.