Never Asked 'Why Me': KK's Moving Old Interview on His Journey as an Artist

KK’s tragic demise just hours after performing at a Kolkata concert sent shockwaves through the music industry as well as his fans. His songs transcend all kinds of social barriers and his death has been recognised as an irreparable loss. Fans have been mourning his passing by revisiting not just his music but also his words and the kind of life he lived. In an old interview from 2013, KK spoke to Sony Music about his journey as an artist. He shared how he started out with designing advertisement jingles in Delhi and moved to Mumbai to find new work at the insistence of his wife Jyothi. He credited her with helping him get out of certain states of mind.

KK recounted working at a rock band and then the turning point in his career arriving in the form of his cult-status song Pal with Sony Music. Poignantly, he spoke about how he lived his life through music and couldn’t pick a favourite from among his songs. Talking about the will of God, KK said, “I’ve never asked the question ‘why me’… I’ve just said ‘okay, it’s me and I have to do the best that I can."

No school farewell was ever complete without “Hum rahe ya na rahe kal" and “Tadap tadap ke" continues to be the backdrop to many a heartbreak. Bollywood’s most memorable romantic scenes can hardly be imagined without KK’s soulful voice crooning in the background. Fans have been looking up some of his most iconic songs like “Pal", “Zindagi Do Pal Ki", “Aankhon Mein Teri", “Zindagi Do Pal Ki", “Yaaron" and more as they mourn his passing.

These are only some of KK’s songs that were being looked up by fans. The singer’s repertoire includes hits like Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan for Gulzar’s Maachis (1996), which was one of the first songs KK sung for a Hindi film. It is also one of the first songs about heartbreak and longing that he lent his voice; he went on to sing many more such songs both independently and for movies. Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Yaaron (from the album Pal), Sach Keh Raha Hai (Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein) remain relevant well beyond the early 2000s.

The funeral of singer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, will take place today in Mumbai’s Versova Hindu Cemetery at 1 PM. The preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted after the singer’s death indicated that he died of a cardiac arrest. The mortal remains of KK arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

