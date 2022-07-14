'Never Been Prouder': Khaled Hosseini Pens Ode to Daughter Who Came Out as Trans

Khaled Hosseini, author of books like A Thousand Splendid Suns and The Kite Runner, took to Twitter to share a poignant note for his daughter who came out as transgender. Not only did he express his support for her as a father and vow to stand by her side, but he also addressed the cruelty that trans people face on the daily. “I know this process was painful for her. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to. But she is strong and undaunted," he wrote in the note accompanied by a photo of his daughter Haris.

Regardless of one’s views on the politics presented in Hosseini’s novels, his gesture as a father is certainly one that is being admired. Support from parents for LGBTQ+ kids can be life-affirming and a joy to witness. This Pride month, which is barely behind us, many such heartwarming messages from parents surfaced on social media.

A Twitter user going by @SebellaAnne shared their mother’s note posted on Instagram. It reads: “I have a transgender daughter. She is the love of my life, we share a soul, losing her would destroy my heart forever." The woman adds how she admires her daughter’s courage and that her love for her is unconditional. “[I] count myself lucky that my heart understands and accepts her." she adds. Her note ends with wishing everyone a beautiful life: “I’m proud of your pride". Twitter users showered their love on the duo and many shared how they were in tears after reading the post.

