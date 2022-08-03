'Never Ever': Image of Actress Sitting At Her Husband’s Feet Sparks Debate on Twitter

An image of a South Indian actress sitting at her husband’s feet has been going viral on the internet for all the wrong reasons. The picture, featuring Kannada actor Pranitha Subhash, has been receiving backlash and has also sparked multiple debates on the grounds of misogyny, subservience after marriage, and patriarchy.

Performing a ritual called Bheemana Amavasya, Pranitha is seen sitting on the floor next to her husband Nitin Raju, who is sitting on a chair with his feet in a thaali. The image was originally shared by the actress on her Twitter profile with the name of the ritual in the caption.

Take a look:

Netizens began criticising the actress’ post when a Twitter user shared the same picture and, in the caption, wrote, “Marry a girl who can do this for you."

The picture became a subject of debate and netizens flocked in abundance to register their discontent. One user said, “Marry a guy who does not expect such things from you."

Another used tweeted, “And never marry a man who expects this from you."

One user stated, “NEVER EVER. Better to die single than asking your partner to do this in the name of tradition and culture."

“There is so much wrong in this pic and the thought," said this user.

Another Twitterati told the user sharing the picture to change their mindset. “Why should she do this?" one user asked.

Pranitha is a South Indian actor who has worked in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. She was last seen in Hungama 2, making her Hindi debut, and Bhuj: The Pride of India, another Hindi movie. Her upcoming project is a Kannada movie named Ramana Avatara. Her husband, Nitin, is a businessman based in Bangalore. The couple got hitched in 2021.

