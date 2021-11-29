Never Too Late to Learn: 77-year-old Goes Back to School to Fulfill Dream of Reading

An 81-year-old man has proved the saying ‘it’s never too late to learn’. According to a Twitter post, the octogenarian had returned to school at the age of 77 to complete his lifelong dream of learning. The Twitter account of GoodNewsCorrespondent shared a video showing the old man studying with full focus. What makes the old man’s journey endearing is that he had to leave school at the tender age of 9 for work. He, however, always dreamt of reading. Therefore, at the age of 77, he got enrolled in a school.

“He fulfilled his dream and now dedicates several hours a day to his studies. He taught us to never give up," the 81-year-old’s grandkid was quoted as saying in the caption.

The clip first features the old man reading a book and later a picture shows him with one of his classmates - a kid. Shared on November 28, the clip has racked up over 26,500 views and counting. Many people have dropped appreciative comments on the post.

Stating that how people take the ability to learn and read for granted, one of the users wrote, “Thank you for reminding us how blessed we are and also how much we have to learn about the rest of the world." Many people termed the video “heartwarming."

A couple of users mentioned that it is never too late to learn. “Fantastic, It’s never too late to learn, especially when reading one of the best books ever! The Giving Tree," one of the responses read.

“So beautiful" and “amazingly fantastic" were some other reactions to the post.

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming video?

