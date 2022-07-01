New 'Fluffy' Crab Species Wearing Sponge Hat Discovered on Australian Coast

A new species of crabs, with its body covered in fluff and hair, was recently discovered off the coast of Western Australia. The crab featured a layer of soft, fluffy material fashioned from the follicles of sea sponge. Sponge crabs, in effort to camouflage in a hostile environment and protect themselves from creatures like octopuses and fish, cut out sea sponges in the shape of their claws and wear them over their shells. The crab found on the south shore of Western Australia is a new species of sea sponge.

Researchers named the new species Lamarckdromia beagle, to commemorate the vessel named HMS Beagle that carried British naturalist Charles Darwin to Albany in 1836. The newly discovered crab was named in honour of Darwin since it is only found between Albany and Cape Naturaliste, while sponge crabs are found across the Australian coast.

Western Australian Museum curator of crustacea and worms, Dr Andrew Hosie, first found the new crab when it was submitted to him by a family that was strolling on the beach when they stumbled upon it. Dr Andrew found the crab very unusual since sponge crabs generally have a coat that has a more velvet-y appeal to it, whereas this new crab had a much hairy appearance.

“The extreme fluffiness was the give away for us. The sponge crabs are often hairy, but it is more like felt or velvet, rather than this complete shaggy coat," Dr Andrew told Live Science. Dr Andrew, after acquiring the species, contacted Colin McLay, a former marine biologist, who confirmed that the species was previously unknown.

Speaking about the crabs’ mannerism, in an interview with ABC, he said, “They have an unusual behaviour of carrying around a piece of living sponge." He added, “You will find them in shallow water and down to a few hundred metres, commonly around dwarf pylons or anywhere with substantial growth of sponges.

The name beagle for the extra fluffy crab also goes quite well since it mimics the brown colouration that the beagle pooches have on their body and face.

