New Form of Ice Discovered by Scientists May Be Found on Water-rich Planets

The discovery of a new type of ice by researchers from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has reshaped the properties of water under high pressures. Solid water, or ice, is similar to many other materials in that it may create a variety of solids depending on temperature and pressure, just as carbon can form diamond or graphite under certain conditions. Water, on the other hand, is remarkable in this regard, as we are aware of at least 20 solid forms of ice.

A group of scientists from UNLV’s Nevada Extreme Conditions Lab developed a new method for determining the properties of water under extreme pressure. The water sample was initially squeezed between the tips of two diamonds pointing in opposite directions, resulting in a tangle of ice crystals. The ice was then heated with a laser, which temporarily melted it before quickly re-forming it into a powdery collection of small crystals.

The scientists witnessed the water ice move from a known cubic phase, Ice-VII, to the newly discovered intermediate, and tetragonal phase, Ice-VIIt, before settling into another known phase, Ice-X, by gradually increasing the pressure and intermittently blasting it with the laser beam. The research, which was published in the journal Physical Review B and spearheaded by Zach Grande, a UNLV Ph.D. student, also showed that the shift to Ice-X, when water stiffens violently, happens at far lower pressures than previously thought.

“Zach’s work has demonstrated that this transformation to an ionic state occurs at much, much lower pressures than ever thought before," said UNLV physicist Ashkan Salamat who worked closely with Zach in the research. “It’s the missing piece, and the most precise measurements ever on water at these conditions."

Salamat said that the research also re-calibrates our understanding of extraterrestrial makeup. Researchers hypothesise that the Ice-VIIt phase of ice could be abundant in the crust and upper mantle of expected water-rich planets outside our solar system, implying that they potentially support life.

UNLV physicists Jason Steffen and John Boisvert, UNLV mineralogist Oliver Tschauner, and scientists from the Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Arizona are among the other participants.

