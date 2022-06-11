Karnataka
Home » News » Buzz » New 'Laundry Jet' Sucks Clothes in, Sends Them for Washing But Twitter Has Concerns

New 'Laundry Jet' Sucks Clothes in, Sends Them for Washing But Twitter Has Concerns

Twitter users have been having a field day over the video of the system at work and it throws up more problems than you would have guessed. (Credits: laundryjet.com via Twitter)
Twitter users have been having a field day over the video of the system at work and it throws up more problems than you would have guessed. (Credits: laundryjet.com via Twitter)

The Laundy Jet seems like a relatively harmless invention, right? Wrong.

Buzz Staff| News18.com
Updated: June 11, 2022, 15:11 IST

If you’ve ever thought the “humanity’s gone too far" meme template is kind of legit, here’s presenting the Laundry Jet. It is the “first vacuum powered laundry chute that transports laundry from any room with ports installed, to the laundry room." That basically means that there’s a suction system that sucks your clothes in when you throw them towards it and transports them directly into the laundry room, provided you have one. Seems like a relatively harmless invention, right? Wrong. Twitter users have been having a field day over the video of the system at work and it throws up more problems than you would have guessed.

RELATED NEWS

Automation is cool but Twitter’s clearly doubting if that much automation is quite necessary yet. For instance, there is a roti-making machine that will do everything from mixing to kneading to puffing. The catch? It costs Rs 1,11,000. The Rotimatic completely automates the process of making rotis, but the price has made many social media users do a double take. Claiming to be the “smarter way to roti", the website for the Rotimatic reads: “Rotimatic is the world’s first fully integrated solution that measures, mixes, kneads, flattens, cooks, puffs and, delights. All in one!" It can make a number of different types: Whole wheat roti, Jowar roti, Bajra roti, Puri, Pizza, Multigrain roti and Roti wrap. The user has to load the ingredients into the machine. It has been around for a while in India.

Buzz Staff A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywood, and culture.

first published: June 11, 2022, 15:11 IST