'New Low': Indian Body Spray Ad Slammed For Making Joke Out of 'Rape Culture'

An Indian body spray company is being lambasted on Twitter after airing two advertisements that people found highly objectionable and propagating rape culture. One of the ads shows four men discussing who gets the “shot" on the last remaining bottle of perfume, but showing a woman instead of the bottle. The other shows some men walking in on a man and a woman in a bedroom and talking about getting a shot, but it’s really about the body spray. Riffing on one of the gravest issues staring humanity in the face is decidedly not it, and Twitter users did not mince their words.

The commercial comes across as not only trivialising, but also capitalising on a fear that most women face on a daily basis.

