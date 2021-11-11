New Species of Beaked Whale Discovered by Scientists in New Zealand

A group of international scientists has discovered a new species of whales whose striking feature is a beak. The findings made by the team of 33 scientists were published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society. Residing more than 6,000 feet beneath the sea, the beaked whale exhibits a prominent tusk in each lower jaw that points upwards passing the upper jaw. Scientists have named the newly discovered species after Ramari Stewart, a Māori whale expert, and the species is known as Ramari’s beaked whale. The study provides a combined genomic and morphometric analysis revealing the new Southern Hemisphere ziphiid species, whose scientific nomenclature is Mesoplodon eueu. Researchers mentioned that the name Ramari’s beaked whale is linked to the Indigenous peoples of the lands from which the species’ holotype and paratypes were recovered.

Scientists were first introduced to this species after the remains of a pregnant female washed up on the west coast of New Zealand’s Te Waipounamu, Aotearoa on the South island of the country. In a statement, it was mentioned that initially it was believed to be the first True’s beaked whale found in the country which is equally elusive and is rarely seen by humans. However, the international team of experts soon realized the genetics and skull shape were different from the known True’s beaked whale.

According to a statement by the University of Auckland, the female Ramari’s beaked whale was five meters long and the local iwi tribe of Ngāti Māhaki named her Nihongore. Bones of the whale were sent to Te Papa Tongarewa Museum in Wellington-New Zealand for preservation. That is when Ramari came across the bones and realised that the whale was “special." Ramari is a renowned Tohunga Tohorā also known as a whale expert who is well-versed in traditional Māori knowledge of the sea. Ramara collaborated with biologist Dr Emma Carroll from the University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau, and other scientists to understand the new species.

Ramari’sbeaked whale has increased the total number of beaked whale species to 24. Beaked whales are some of the most visible inhabitants of the deep ocean due to their large size and need to surface to breathe. Scientists believe that Ramari’s beaked whale spends most of its time offshore in deep waters since so few specimens of the species have been discovered.

