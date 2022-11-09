New Study Finds Debris Of 10-billion-year-old Planets in Milky Way Galaxy

A group of astronomers, led by the University of Warwick, has claimed that they have discovered the oldest star in the Milky Way galaxy. Ruins from planetesimals in orbit are being absorbed by the oldest rocky and icy planetary systems which astronomers have now discovered. The majority of stars, including our Sun, will eventually turn into white dwarfs. White dwarfs are stars that have expelled all of their outer layers, burned through all of their fuel, and are now contracting and cooling. During this process, any planets in orbit will be affected and, in some cases, destroyed, and their debris will be left behind to accumulate on the white dwarf’s surface.

According to ANI, after publishing their findings in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society on November 5, the researchers concluded that a faint white dwarf is 90 light years from Earth and the remains of its orbital planetary system are older than 10 billion years.

The group of astronomers created a simulation of two unique white dwarfs that were observed by the European Space Agency’s GAIA space observatory for this study. Spectroscopy determines the elements and their concentration in a star’s atmosphere by examining the star’s light at various wavelengths when those elements absorb light at a certain wavelength.

Both the stars have planetary contamination but one is unusually blue and the other red. The inspection of the star’s spectra revealed the presence of sodium, lithium and potassium as well as the probable detection of carbon accreting onto the star, making the “red" WDJ2147-4035, the oldest metal-polluted white dwarf discovered to date.

Abbigail Elms, the study’s lead author and a physics Ph.D. student at the University of Warwick, said, “We’re finding the oldest stellar remnants in the Milky Way that are polluted by once Earth-like planets. It’s amazing to think that this happened on the scale of ten billion years and that those planets died way before the Earth was even formed."

The second “blue" star, WDJ1922+0233, was contaminated by planetary debris with a composition similar to the continental crust of Earth and is only somewhat younger than WDJ2147-4035.

