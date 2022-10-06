New York Farmer Grows The Biggest Pumpkin in North America Weighing 1158kg

Most farmers take pride in the fruits, vegetables or grains that they grow by putting in a lot of effort and hard work. Some of them even participate in various contests to prove their cultivation skills. In one such contest held recently, a New York-based farmer, Scott Andrusz, broke the record for growing the biggest pumpkin in North America.

63-year-old Scott achieved this feat at the annual World Pumpkin Weigh-Off competition, which was held at The Great Pumpkin Farm. At the competition he presented a pumpkin that weighed 2,554 pounds (1,158 kg) and bagged the prize money of $5,500.

A few days ago, The Great Pumpkin Farm also shared a picture of the huge pumpkin on its official Facebook page. The caption of the viral post read, “North American Record broken here today at The Great Pumpkin Farm. Congratulations Andrusz Giants."

The picture of the humongous pumpkin took netizens by surprise soon after it surfaced on the internet. Seeing the post, one of the users wrote, “Congratulations that is absolutely awesome!!!" Another jokingly commented, “Pumpkin on steroids."

According to a report by Gothamist, a NewYork based local news website, Scott Andrusz and his family grew the pumpkin at their farm in Lancaster. They grew it from summer to fall. Scott also explained to the news portal how he managed to grow the giant pumpkin on his farm. He said that he would diligently prune its vines and give it the best fertilisers.

He also added that the pumpkin needed to be protected from insects, bugs, fungi, and animals such as cats and raccoons.

The huge pumpkin will be on display till October 16 at the Great Pumpkin Farm, located in Clarence, New York.

It is interesting to note that Scott Andrusz’s pumpkin was quite close to breaking the Guinness World Record for the most giant pumpkin, which an Italian farmer set earlier with a 2,702-pound (1,225 kg) pumpkin.

