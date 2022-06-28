New York Police Department Relocates 2,000 Bees from a Restaurant in Times Square

Times Square, in New York, had a buzzing week. One might wonder what is so unusual about that. Well, the unusual part is that it was not just buzzing with people, but also thousands of bees.

The New York Police Department had a busy bunch of days as the beekeepers of the department had to corral roughly 2,000 bees from a restaurant in Times Square. The bees had nested around the poles of a shed covering an outdoor seating area of a restaurant. The NYPD was then called to carefully remove the swarm and relocate them to a safe pollinating area.

Sharing their hard day’s work, the NYPD tweeted several pictures of their keen beekeepers working on the bees’ nest. The caption coupled with the pictures read, “Times Square was buzzing today! NYPD Bees was called in to safely remove 2,000 bees from a restaurant seating area near the crossroads of the world." They added that the bees will be relocated where “their pollinating skills will be put to good use."

Take a look:

The NYPD beekeepers have been quite busy for the last couple of months as this was not the only project that had to deal with. In May 2022, the department sent their comrades to safely capture their “flying friends" from the World Trade Centre. The NYPD reported the total number of bees to be around 8,000.

Another case was caught at New York’s 3rd Avenue where a beekeeper with the NYPD, “used his training and vacuum" to capture the “un-bee-lievably large crowd" of honeybees. Watch it here:

Bees are one of the primary pollinators and are reported to be under the threat of endangerment. It was recently reported that bees, in Australia, were under lockdown as a deadly parasite called Varroa Mite, capable of killing entire colonies of bees, was discovered near Port of Newcastle.

