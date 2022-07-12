New York Restaurant Sells World's Most Expensive French Fries at Rs 15,800 a Plate

National French Fry Day is just around the corner and a restaurant in New York has left no stone unturned to celebrate the existence of this delicious deep-fried potato snack. A restaurant named Serendipity 3 in Manhattan has created a Guinness World Record for making the most expensive French Fries of all time. The super-expensive French Fries dish is named Crema dela Creme Pommes Frites. Not only the name is exquisite but the cost of a single plate of the dish can leave a massive dent in your pocket. Wondering how much the most expensive french fries dish costs?

As stated by the restaurant, a single plate of this snack is served for about $200 (approximately Rs 15,800). Serendipity 3, the restaurant that created the Guinness World Record, took to its official social media page to share that it wanted to celebrate the upcoming National French Fry day in the right way.

In addition to this, the restaurant also revealed details of the secret ingredients that were used to make this super-expensive dish. With Chipperbeck potatoes, the list reveals that the dish is fried in Ubrani summer truffle oil.

The restaurant stated, “We broke another Guinness World Record! Chef Joe and Chef Freddy are celebrating #NationalFrenchFryDay the right way… making the world’s most expensive fries that will be available on the menu for a whopping $200. Made with upstate Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, Guerande truffle salt, Urbani summer truffle oil and topped with shaved Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello.”

Take a look at the post below:

The Guinness World Record also took to its official social media page to announce the news. The video shared by Guinness World Record showcased how the delicious and super-expensive came about to be. Watch the video here:

The record-holding restaurant has announced that the exquisite French Fries will be included in their menu for $200 on National French Fry Day on July 13.

