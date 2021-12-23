New York Tourist Left Baffled After Her Hotel Room Window Opens into Restaurant

Privacy is one of the most important aspects when you hunt for hotel rooms, but a woman staying in a New York hotel, which she had availed through Airbnb, was shocked at a discovery. According to a report in New York Post, Desiree Baker was aghast when she realised her room was strangely connected to a restaurant’s dining room. Baker had booked a room at Hotel Cassa near Times Square via Airbnb, and claimed that she had been misguided by pictures on the booking website showing photos of a room overlooking the city skyline. She opened the blinds of her room to find that the window opened directly into the hotel restaurant, with the closest table shockingly less than even a foot away from the window.

Taking to Tiktok, Baker posted a video, sharing her strange revelation with everyone. The video was later reshared on YouTube.

“HOW IS THIS LEGAL you literally [cannot] make this up. I can open the window and touch their table," she captioned the video.

In the video, she is seen holding her phone behind the blinds and then we see people seated inside a restaurant eating, unaware that they were being watched from inside a room. Apparently, the glass on the restaurant side is reflective with unsuspecting diners under the impression that it’s a mirror.

In the video, Baker explained that when she reached the hotel, she called it a night and went to bed as it was dark. It was only after she woke up that she decided to explore the view outside and made this crazy discovery. “I can open up this window and fully join these people at their dinner, at their lunch," she stated.

On reaching out to her Airbnb booking host, complaining about how the photos and description on their website were far from reality, Baker received a response which, according to New York Post, said, “Apologies for taking some time to reply to you, actually we were going to cancel your reservation as we had some room issues, however we were able to manage to host you. I believe everything went and is going well during your stay and glad to know that we were able to host you during this time of year."

An Airbnb representative who had come across her video reached out to her as well, and offered her a free coupon for any future accommodation, apart from apologising for the goof up. Hotel Cassa’s front desk told the news portal that they were unaware of the viral video.

