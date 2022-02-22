New York Woman Dies After 900-kg Headstone Falls on Her in Cemetery

A mother of five from Staten Island in New York died while working in a Graniteville cemetery when a big headstone toppled on her. On October 28, Elvira Navarro, 53, was tending to graves at Baron Hirsch Cemetery when she died.

According to the New York Post, as Navarro worked beside her son, a 900-kg headstone crashed down on her. It’s unknown how or where the tragedy happened within the 80-acre cemetery. A third-party recruited Navarro and her son to work in the Staten Island cemetery.

Navarro was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, where she succumbed the same day to her injuries. Navarro’s family has filed a negligence case against the Baron Hirsch Cemetery Association inthe court, charging it with failing to maintain the cemetery and ensure its safety.

The Jewish cemetery, which was founded in 1899, has around 500 plots, and it has been vandalised for years.

According to the New York Post, Rabbi Andrew Schultz, executive director of the Community Alliance for Jewish-Affiliated Cemeteries, or CAJAC, said, “I’m devastated to hear that news." CAJAC is an organisation that helped clean up roughly four acres of the poison ivy-infested cemetery about a decade ago.

“That’s what we worry about the most, as an organization. That is the greatest fear we have. That’s why in the work we do, one of the very first things we do is making sure the stones are secure," he added.

Large gravestones can be a threat for a variety of reasons, including crumbling foundations. “It could happen at even the best-maintained cemeteries; you will see stones that are leaning," he said.

Members of the prominent Newhouse publishing family, American theatre producer Joseph Papp, who died in 1991, composer Elliot Willensky, and Grand Rabbi Yeshaya Steiner, who died in 1925 and whose burial site still draws hundreds of visitors, are among those buried at Baron Hirsch.

