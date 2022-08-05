New Zealand Bar Slammed For its Job Ad Seeking Staff With 'Double D Breasts'

While the patriarchal societies are opening up to the idea of letting women work, it appears we all missed out on the part where women needed separate job specifications now. And honestly, nothing can be sadder than a scenario, which reveals that we need separate instructions for treating women as people and not like some “meatloaf." Wondering why? Well, a New Zealand bar has been receiving huge backlash for its sexist job advertisement, wherein they are seeking a bar staff with “double D breasts". Yes, you read that right. Welcome to 2022, where modernisation comes with no shame!

As per the New York Post, the job advertisement was placed in the window of Stumpers Bar and Cafe in Hokitika. And the incident came to light after a passerby spotted it and posted the picture of the flyer on Twitter. Now, the incident has taken the Internet by storm, with a legion of netizens sharing and blasting the bar for those words. The text attached to the post read, “Wanted: Part-time bar staff apply with-in must have Double D breasts, a great smile & a good attitude, but men can also apply!!!" Jack tweeted the picture with the caption, “Anyone want a job in Hokitika?"

Apart from criticizing the bar, there were few who while taunting the bar called it progressive because it considered men with Double D breasts. Several users thought it was inappropriate and rather offensive to women. One user commented, “The owner’s trying to hire Meatloaf." Another commented, “In another episode of how misogynistic the world can be, a bar in New Zealand is hiring women with ‘Double D breast’ and a ‘good smile’- this is the level we have stooped down to." A female user commented, “I’d rather gouge my own eyes out with a rusty spoon than work anywhere that has an ad like that." A fourth user wrote, “Not only illegal but a clear indication you will be harassed daily." Some of the users also shared a few companies that have had absurd requirements for their employees like they should be okay with the skin show.

