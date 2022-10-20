New Zealand Woman, Who Underwent Multiple Heart Surgeries, Shows Her Old Organs

A New Zealand woman, who was diagnosed with six different heart defects and had to undergo a transplant, has kept her old heart and liver in a plastic bag. In a viral video on TikTok, Jessica Manning showed her old heart and liver stored in a plastic bag. The woman was born with multiple holes in her heart with leaky valves.

Throughout her life, she has had a total of five open-heart surgeries, two pacemaker surgeries, one emergency lung surgery and a combined double heart and liver transplant with over 200 minor surgeries.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Her multiple surgeries resulted in her going into heart failure at the age of 19. When Jessica was 22 she was diagnosed with liver disease due to her heart condition over time. She had both heart and liver transplants at the age of 25.

Speaking to Truly, she shared that she had to wait for a year for the procedure because she was the first heart and liver transplant to be performed on someone born with heart issues in New Zealand and Australia.

Jessica said that in New Zealand due to religious and cultural beliefs, they get an option to keep their organ so they can bury them with us when they die. “What I was initially going to do was to bury it on behalf of her donor. However, I found out that I can use it to educate them on the importance of organ donation and spread awareness of heart disease," she stated.

Jessica shared that a person’s heart is the size of a fist but she was only born with half a heart, so her heart should initially be smaller than her fist. She explained that due to her heart being damaged it was swollen and took her entire chest cavity.

Jessica thinks that it is important to educate people about her disease and how much it can impact someone’s life.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here